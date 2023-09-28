ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

