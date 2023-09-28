ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.7% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,899 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.08. 1,259,606 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.66.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

