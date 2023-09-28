ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,427,000 after buying an additional 135,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,958,000 after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,293. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

