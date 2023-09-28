ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 2,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,519. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

