ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,276,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,177,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,643. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

