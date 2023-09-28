ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,676 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,022 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

