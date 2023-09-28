Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expands By 96.3%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 201,760 shares of company stock worth $580,110 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 396.38% and a negative net margin of 199.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWH

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.