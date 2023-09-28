Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Expands By 69.4%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BIOR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Biora Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

