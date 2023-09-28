Short Interest in China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Grows By 1,001.5%

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,636,100 shares, an increase of 1,001.5% from the August 31st total of 330,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.2 days.

China Evergrande Group Price Performance

Shares of China Evergrande Group stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. China Evergrande Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Get China Evergrande Group alerts:

About China Evergrande Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers property development, investment, and management services; and engages in new energy vehicle, cultural tourism, and health industry business.

Receive News & Ratings for China Evergrande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Evergrande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.