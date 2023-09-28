Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 48.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMN opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.26.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
