Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 48.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMN opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

