Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Decreases By 77.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.