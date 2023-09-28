Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Decreases By 77.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 395,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

