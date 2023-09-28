Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declines By 84.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 360,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 296,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

