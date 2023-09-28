Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Declines By 84.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
