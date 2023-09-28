Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 40.4%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

BLCN opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

