Short Interest in SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Increases By 49.4%

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.
SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TWEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.
SoFi Web 3 ETF Company Profile
