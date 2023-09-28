Short Interest in SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Increases By 49.4%

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TWEB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

