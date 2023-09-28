Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Increases By 161.8%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tantech Stock Down 2.1 %

Tantech stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Get Tantech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.