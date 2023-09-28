Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Expands By 150.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBIO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
