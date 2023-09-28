Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Grows By 1,450.0%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Friday, August 11th.

ThermoGenesis Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ THMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,094. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.92). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 145.48% and a negative return on equity of 365.72%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

