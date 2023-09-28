Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Grows By 126.8%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on USAU. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

