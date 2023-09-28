Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Increases By 1,875.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 1,875.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEVM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 173.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Get VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.72.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.