Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Expands By 166.7%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of VIRC opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.