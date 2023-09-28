Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Rises By 785.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, an increase of 785.1% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Willow Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

