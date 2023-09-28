Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Expands By 102.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yoshitsu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TKLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Yoshitsu has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.