Siacoin (SC) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $167.10 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,497.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00241300 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00881206 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013748 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00551221 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00058831 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00119653 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,214,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,191,834,167 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
