Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $563.53 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.37.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

