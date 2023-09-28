Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $68.71 and last traded at $69.00. 184,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 786,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

Specifically, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,506,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,896 shares of company stock worth $8,976,208. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

