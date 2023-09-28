Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 22299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SILK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $592.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $210,404. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 167.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.