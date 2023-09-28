SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.18

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $219.96 million and $13.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014392 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,480.77 or 1.00084392 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17624217 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $13,433,478.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.