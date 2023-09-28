Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 14th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Sino Land Price Performance
Sino Land stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.03.
About Sino Land
