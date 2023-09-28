Sino Land Company Limited (SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on December 14th

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Thursday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Sino Land Price Performance

Sino Land stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Sino Land has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Get Sino Land alerts:

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.