Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Director Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) Director Peter Schmitt acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
SKIL opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Skillsoft Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.17.
Skillsoft’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.
