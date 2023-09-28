Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Director Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) Director Peter Schmitt acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SKIL opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Skillsoft Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Skillsoft’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 59.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

