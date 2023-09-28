Skillsoft Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

Skillsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SKIL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skillsoft news, Director Peter Schmitt purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,019 shares in the company, valued at $102,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Skillsoft by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Skillsoft by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP grew its position in Skillsoft by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 473,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skillsoft by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

