Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Snam Price Performance

About Snam

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.20 on Monday. Snam has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

