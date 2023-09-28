SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $335.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average is $246.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $126.83 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

