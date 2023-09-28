SOLVE Market Cap Hits $14.67 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $1.53 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005562 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.