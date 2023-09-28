SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 609,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 184,698 shares.The stock last traded at $27.72 and had previously closed at $27.75.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,676,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,681,054 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

