SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.00. 15,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 643,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

