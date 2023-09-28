Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $48.00. The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.32. 34,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 732,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $514,192.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 254,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,669,174.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,546 shares of company stock worth $3,302,737. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

