Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $75.33 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Steem has a market cap of $75.33 million and $1.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,497.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00241300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00881206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.06 or 0.00551221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00058831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00119653 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 444,847,619 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

