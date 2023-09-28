StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $1,203.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

