StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ASMB stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.74.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
