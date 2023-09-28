StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

ASMB stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

