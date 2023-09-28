StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.