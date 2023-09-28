StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.