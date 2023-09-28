StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
