StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conformis in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the second quarter worth $160,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

