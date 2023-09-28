StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
