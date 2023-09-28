StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $5.38 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.