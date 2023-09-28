StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $5.38 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
