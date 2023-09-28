Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $13.20. Stratasys shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 829,317 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $907.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 15.2% in the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,566,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after buying an additional 124,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

