Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 145.5% in September

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STRT

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 1,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.19 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $45,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Strattec Security by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Strattec Security by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.