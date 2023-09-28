Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

SYK stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.85. 337,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,173. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.39 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

