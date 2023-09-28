Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Paycom Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $257.03 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.12 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

