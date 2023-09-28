Summit Global Investments Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.82. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.