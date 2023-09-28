Summit Global Investments Buys 6,353 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 342.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Price Performance
NYSE:MA opened at $395.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $372.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
