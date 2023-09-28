Summit Global Investments Buys New Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.